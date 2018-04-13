Is Olivia Munn off the market again?

The actress has often been linked to many of the top names in the entertainment business, and this time the rumor mill has her tied to Spanish star Álex González.

Gettty Images

Olivia and Alex were recently spotted running errands together. Before the link up, though, Alex was photographed stopping by the Twigs & Thyme Floral Studio in Beverly Hills to purchase a bouquet of flowers.

A paparazzi photographer who saw the duo said they were "caressing each other as they drove from location to location" and added that Alex laughed as Olivia tried to hide from photographers by ducking in the front seat of his car.

Us Weekly reported that the duo has been secretly seeing each other for three months.

Alex has starred in a slew of Spanish-speaking films, but fans may also know him from his role as Riptide in 2011's "X-Men: First Class."

Olivia has not commented on the state of her relationship with Alex, and it's possible that they are platonic friends… insanely attractive platonic friends.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

For Olivia to be linked to a leading man is nothing new. Since splitting with NFL stud Aaron Rodgers last year, she's been incorrectly linked to Chris Pratt and Justin Theroux. She denied both.

In March, she bashed a tabloid for linking her to Justin, who was fresh off his split with Jennifer Aniston.

"Dear tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends' exes," she wrote in another Instagram Story. "No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style. Kthxbye! — OM."

She also said that report was "so stupid."

Earlier in the year, she also denied that she was dating Chris.

"1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. 2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong," she wrote on January 21. "4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think. 5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt."