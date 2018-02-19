The latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split, plus more news

Was Justin Theroux acting single before he and Jennifer Aniston split?

As new details emerge about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's unexpected split at the end of 2017, it seems the end of the relationship was on the horizon for some time. An insider tells People "Justin gave up many months ago," pointing to the actor's apparent resistance to spending time in Jen's homebase of Los Angeles and suggesting that while Jen "seems OK now," she "was still hoping as of a few weeks ago that they could figure things out." Resolving their issues, however, may not have been an option. According to The Sun, the two were simply leading separate lives by the end. "The reality is he's been partying with all sorts of people in New York and couldn't have looked less like a married man. He's even been telling people he's single, while she spends most of her time in L.A. doing yoga, eating healthily and living a quiet life," a source tells the tab. "They tried to imply they were announcing this to get on the front foot, but they feared the truth might emerge any minute. Too many people had started to realize. He's been pretty much living in New York full time and growing close to other people, so it was only a matter of time. ... The arty scene really embraced him. He's a quirky character with very diverse interests. He loves fashion, design and, weirdly, has a collection of human teeth. The reality is Jen just doesn't fit in. She's a home girl who likes cosy nights in with friends. He wants to feel cutting edge and different." On the bright side, the logistics of the pair's split will likely be relatively simple. They maintained their own residences as "sole and separate property," according to The Blast, and as the New York Post recently reported, their breakup seems not to have caused too much trouble or confusion among their friends. Justin was spotted having drinks with close friends of Jen including Courteney Cox just last month.

