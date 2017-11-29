Stories that dominated celebrity news in 2017

When it comes to celebrity news, 2017 was a year we'll likely never forget. Let's look back at some of the more monumental stories from the year that was, starting with the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal and its massive fallout. It really was a watershed moment for Hollywood and it reverberated through the industry. On Oct. 5, The New York Times published a bombshell report claiming that the high-profile producer made unwanted sexual advances on Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan as well as multiple female employees. Ashley had detailed a time in which she was a young actress meeting Harvey in his hotel room to discuss, she thought, business. Clad in a bathrobe, he asked her to watch him shower or let him give her a massage. The report also claimed the mogul had reached at least eight settlements with women, including Rose, related to claims of sexual harassment or unwanted physical contact. That initial NYT story opened a Pandora's box...

RELATED: Ryan Gosling's best movie roles ranked