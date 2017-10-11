On Monday, Oct. 9, Georgina Chapman, the wife of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, announced that she was leaving him.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband," the Marchesa designer, who has been married to Harvey since 2007, told People Magazine. "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Harvey responded to her announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he explained in a statement. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."

"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again," he continued. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

Before Georgina announced this decision, Harvey said in an interview with The New York Post that she was standing by him.

"She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length," Harvey said. "We went out with [attorney] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my a-- to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I'm sorry, and to absolutely mean it."

In addition to losing his wife since the allegations came out, Harvey was also fired from the company he co-founded, The Weinstein Company.