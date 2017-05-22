At least 19 people were killed and around 50 more were injured in an explosion that went off at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22.

According to the New York Times, at least one explosion went off in the foyer of Manchester Arena after pink balloons fell from the ceiling during the pop star's finale.

Police are calling the incident a terrorist act, and according to some reports, a suicide bomber may have been to blame.

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The official Twitter account for the Greater Manchester Police tweeted a statement about the tragedy.

"We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," they wrote. "We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners."

"This is clearly a concerning time for people, but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight," they continued. "As you will understand we are still receiving information and updates so will provide more details when we have a clearer picture."

TMZ showed video of concertgoers scrambling to get out of the arena while clutching the oversized pink balloons.

People on Twitter described the scene as incredibly chaotic. Many tweeted about injuries and people bleeding.

"Just ran from an explosion, genuinely thought were going to die," one person said.

Another tweeted, "Gunshots went off at the end of the show and people were hurt. I'm terrified. I don't want to go to London anymore for tour. I'm scared."

That individual continued, "This girl next to me got hurt. She said that something metal hit her like a bomb went off."

Another said, "As the Ariana Grande concert finished in Manchester, we heard a loud bang. We've all had to leave the arena."

One person gave a much more grim outlook: "Step dads working on Ariana grande at Manchester arena, dead people around him apparently."

The singer's rep told Just Jared in a statement, "Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened."

TMZ added that Ariana has been "in hysterics" following the devastation.