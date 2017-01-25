Mary Tyler Moore, a mainstay on TV in the 60s and 70s, is in "grave condition," according to a new report.

TMZ claims that the show business legend's condition is so grim that family members have been coming to a Connecticut hospital to say their final goodbyes.

Mary, the celebrity site said, "is suffering from a number of health problems and recently it has become critical." She's reportedly been on a respirator for more than a week, the normally-reliable site added.

Her health struggles have long been chronicled -- she's battled diabetes and she underwent brain surgery in 2011. She also wrote about dealing with alcoholism in her memoir "After All," released in 1995.

The 80-year-old portrayed a spunky Minneapolis newswoman on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" from 1970-1977. Prior to that, she had an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role in "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

"I think Mary Tyler Moore has had more influence on my career than any other single person or force," Oprah Winfrey said last year in a PBS documentary celebrating the Mary's self-titled show.

The funny lady is responsible for one of the most iconic images in TV history. At the end of the opening credits of her show, Mary tosses a knit hat in the air after long day of shopping while the theme song says, "We're gonna make it after all."

In 1999, Entertainment Weekly said the shot was the second greatest moment in TV history in the 70s, behind only the assassination and funeral of John F. Kennedy.

"In addition to putting a perfect, um, cap on her signature show's opening credits, the gesture also spoke volumes about Moore's new-gal-in-town character, Mary Richards," the magazine said.

At the time, the actress spoke to EW about that hat-tossing moment.

"Wasn't it great?" she said. "Freedom, exuberance, spontaneity, joy — all in that one gesture. It gave a hint at what you were going to see."