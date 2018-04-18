"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub will say "I do" with the world watching.

A source told Page Six on April 18 that Danielle's upcoming Bahamian wedding with Marty Caffrey will be filmed by a "Housewives" crew.

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"They're getting married May 5 on Bimini Island," a source said said. "Bravo cameras will film it."

Danielle's daughters Christine and Jillian are expected to serve as bridesmaids for the nuptials. Radar Online claims that fellow "Housewives" star Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorfa and Margaret Josephs will all be on hand for the wedding, too.

Page Six said the couple initially planned to get married later in the summer, but a source noted Danielle may have moved it up "so she could demand a bigger paycheck next season."

Danielle knows all about putting her personal life on the small screen — she allowed camera crews to film her and Marty's engagement last year. According to Celebitchy, this is Danielle's 20th engagement.

Bravo / Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danielle was a main character on the first two seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" before quitting the show. She returned in season 8 in a "friend" capacity.

A source told Radar, "Danielle wants to be a fulltime housewife so badly, and she's letting Bravo film the wedding, but this still won't get her back on equal footing with the rest of the ladies."

Danielle and Marty began dating in Spring 2016.