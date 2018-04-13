There is buzz in Hollywood that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck could be getting married this weekend -- and doing so under the guise of another party.

Page Six reported on April 13 that Ryan Murphy is throwing a black-tie engagement party for the couple, but some suspect that it could actually be a surprise wedding. According to the report, 400 people were invited to the engagement party, including Gwyn's friends and family and other Hollywood A-listers.

Speculation that this could actually be a wedding started after Valentino's Giancarlo Giammetti posted a photo of Gwyneth and Brad.

"These two beauties inside and out get engaged tomorrow!!!" he wrote in the caption. "All my best wishes my dear @gwynethpaltrowand @bradfalchuk love you and miss not to be there with you!!!"

The couple, though, is already engaged, prompting many to wonder if he meant they are getting married.

To be fair, there is also buzz that the party is exactly as advertised, and that the duo is actually getting married later this year in The Hamptons.

The timing of the party is interesting. Earlier this week, Gwyneth headed to Mexico with galpals Cameron Diaz, designer Stella McCartney and others to celebrate her bachelorette party, Page Six reported on April 11.

Although Gwyneth has been married once before, she's treating this wedding like it's her first because she and her ex, Chris Martin, eloped.

"I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before… So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21 year old," she told People magazine earlier this year. "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses -- they're as excited about it as I am."