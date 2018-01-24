Toni Braxton is sporting a huge new accessory, and she just so happens to be wearing it on her ring finger.

For more than a year and a half, Toni has been linked to rap mogul Birdman, but the two have never formally confirmed their romance. However, on Jan. 23, the singer joined her man at the the premiere of "Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story." Although she looked picture perfect, it was a dazzling diamond ring on THAT finger that had everyone talking.

Toni didn't hide the huge sparkler either, but she also didn't speak about it.

In May 2016, rumors swirled that the two were dating after he showed up to her Brooklyn concert, and the backstage area was sealed off, as to keep their then-rumored romance under wraps.

Not long after that, Toni's sister Tamar only fueled the rumors when she posted a video where she insinuated that the couple is together, in one form or another.

"You know, everybody's been asking me about this Toni-Birdman thing, but the question is: are they together or are they in a relationship?" She then smirked at the camera. She captioned the Instagram video: "Inquiring minds wanna know."

While speaking to Wendy Williams last year, Tamar confirmed the romance and even said, "I think that's my brother-in-law, I really do. I think they eloped."

In October 2017, there was a report that Toni and Birdman had actually secretly married.

"They don't want anyone to know yet," a source told theJasmineBRAND.com. "They're trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together."

Toni's rep denied that they were married at the time, only saying, "Toni is dating."