How's wedding planning going for Meghan Trainor? Not very well, it seems!

"Wedding planning, nah, not happening yet -- too much going on. Thumbs down," the pop star told Pandora on the latest installment of their "Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down" video series.

The "All About That Bass" singer, who got engaged to former child star Daryl Sabara in late 2017, was singing a different tune regarding wedding planning back in January, when she told E! News that she was excited to "work and plan it out so it's perfect."

While "wedding planning" earned a thumbs down from Meghan, the singer gave a thumbs up to "redheads" -- "I'm about to marry one," she said with an excited gasp. And she gave a double thumbs up to "fiances," of course!

After giving "fiances" the thumbs up, the bride-to-be revealed that Daryl was actually on hand during her interview with Pandora.

"Is he here? Did he leave me? Okay, he's here! I love you," she said into the camera. Aww!

But Meghan and Daryl aren't the only ones who'll need to prepare for their upcoming nuptials: The singer also gave two big thumbs up to "wedding speeches."

"I expect everyone to give a speech. Get ready, fam," she said.

