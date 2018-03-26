It's been nearly a year since John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged after five years of dating, and though they haven't exactly been sprinting toward the altar -- the "Total Divas" star said in October 2017 that they've already pushed back their wedding date at least once -- the second the brunette beauty decides she's ready to wed, all she has to do is say when!

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

"It's taken me a long time to be able to just tell my bride-to-be that we are going to mark out time and get married, and I'm not gonna do a damn thing except that because I love [her]. It took me a long time to say that one thing," the wrestler-actor told Wonderwall.com while promoting his upcoming comedy "Blockers" in Beverly Hills.

"When Nicole says, 'I want to get married,' everybody else can stand down," he continued. "Business is business. Business will come and business will go, but I have a very new outlook on life. I have a totally new definition of the commitment of marriage."

"This is a woman I can't live a day without, so I'm willing to put everything else on hold for her," he concluded. "I'm a very lucky man."

(Part of John's "new outlook on life" is an openness to the prospect of having kids. Though he's said in the past that fatherhood isn't for him, "I'm actually coming more to grips with maybe giving it a try," he told us.)

FayesVision/WENN.com

The duo have clearly come a long way since earlier this year, when it seemed as though they might be calling off tying the knot altogether. A preview for the upcoming third season of "Total Bellas" -- which hit the Internet last month -- depicted an "extreme low" in their relationship. In the clip, Nikki asks John (purportedly of their upcoming nuptials), "So we really wanna call this off?"

He addressed the startling clip during a Feb. 7 appearance on the "Today" show: "I think in relationships you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low," he said. "You have two choices: You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. And we're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

"We both have some work to do, and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I'm very happy to say that it's a situation that we're working through," he continued, adding that they "haven't yet jumped ship."

"If it's something that's really genuinely that meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work," he said. "And I am determined through thick and thin to find a way to make it work ... because I absolutely love this woman."

"Blockers" opens in theaters on April 6, 2018.