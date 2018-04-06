Brooke Burke files for divorce from David Charvet, plus more news

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are calling it quits

After nearly seven years of marriage, Brooke Burke and David Charvet are throwing in the towel. TMZ reports Brooke filed for divorce from her "Baywatch" alum husband on Friday, April 6, in Los Angeles. The split news comes a few years after tension related to their neighbor, "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss, started to brew, although it's unclear what caused them to go their separate ways. Brooke and David said "I do" in 2011 in St. Barts, years after their 2006 engagement. They share two children.

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018