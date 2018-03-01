One month after the baby, Kylie Jenner is back!

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Snapchat on March 1 to flaunt her post-baby body. From the looks of it, you'd never know she'd given birth just four weeks ago.

Kylie captioned the snap, "1 monthhhhhhhhh."

In the short video, Kylie doesn't speak, but she showed off her incredibly flat tummy while play with her long hair.

Much like she did during her pregnancy, Kylie has kept a very low profile since giving birth, especially for someone so adept at social media.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

However, after her little girl was born, Kylie released a video about her pregnancy journey. She later shared a slight glimpse of her daughter's face on Instagram while revealing her name, Stormi Webster.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Not only is the makeup maven a new mom, she also has a new ride.

On Feb. 24, the 20-year-old took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a shiny black Ferrari LaFerrari model.

"Push present," she said as she shot a short video clip of the car with its butterfly doors opened, revealing a plush red interior. She later captioned a photo of the car, "can't believe she's mine."

It's unclear, however, if Kylie bought the incredible vehicle as a push present for herself or if it was a gift from her rapper baby daddy, Travis Scott.

New car, new post-baby body... It's been a big couple of days for Kylie.