Kylie Jenner didn't just get a beautiful baby at the end of her secrecy-filled pregnancy.

She also got a $1.4 million luxury car.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, showed off her new wheels -- a shiny black Ferrari LaFerrari model -- in an Instagram story she posted on Feb. 24.

"Push present," she said as she shot a short video clip of the car with its butterfly doors opened, revealing a plush red interior.

@kyliejenner / Instagram

It's unclear, however, if Kylie, 20, bought the incredible vehicle as a push present for herself or if it was a gift from her rapper baby daddy, 25.

If it is from Travis, he's not the first of her loves to buy her a car: Ex-boyfriend Tyga, 28, got Kylie a $320,000 Ferrari 482 Italia for her 18th birthday and a $200,000 Maybach Mercedes for her 19th birthday.

According to Car and Driver magazine, as reported by People.com, Kylie's newest Ferrari is a model that starts at $1.42 million and is no longer in production.

The same day she showed off her new wheels, Kylie joined Travis, friends and family for lunch at Nobu Malibu. It's the first time the couple has been seen together in public since Stormi's birth.

Splash News

"The group ate overlooking the ocean on a chilly day," an eyewitness told E! News. "Kylie was carrying a big red coat to stay warm. They had security watching over their table so nobody could approach them or get close. Kylie seemed happy to be out and about and was really enjoying the day."

"She was laughing with [BFF] Jordyn [Woods] and having a good time. She was on her phone and texting throughout the meal but was very happy and relaxed," the eyewitness added. "They stayed for a little over an hour before heading out."

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were among those who joined Kylie and Travis, E! also reported.

Kylie and Travis left in her new ride with the rapper behind the wheel.

"They wanted to take the car out for a spin and Malibu was the perfect destination," the eyewitness explained to E! News. "[Their friends] all came over and admired the car."

Travis seemed to be extra-protective of Kylie. "As they were leaving, Travis shielded Kylie and asked her if she needed any help," the eyewitness added. "He led them back to the car and Kylie's security helped her get in. She seemed very excited about the car and loving the ride with Travis at the wheel. She was looking over at him as they drove off with a sweet smile on her face."