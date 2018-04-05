Blake Lively furious after photos of her daughter surfaced online, plus more news

Blake Lively urges publications to take down pics of her daughter

Blake Lively is sticking to her guns when it comes to maintaining a degree of privacy for children despite the careers she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have chosen. Over Easter weekend, Blake brought her daughter, James, to a party at Martha Stewart's home in Bedford, New York. After the celeb-studded get-together, paparazzi pictures showing Blake and her 3-year-old outside Martha's home showed up on websites including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Cosmopolitan. According to the New York Post, Blake and her team contacted the publications and urged them to remove James from their websites. "The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels," Blake's rep told the Post. "We appreciate all magazines, websites and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children." Bazaar reportedly removed a link to the story featuring the pictures, Vogue redirected its story to another post about Blake, Elle blurred out James' face and Cosmo cropped the little girl out entirely. Protecting their daughters' privacy is nothing new for Blake or Ryan, who did not confirm James' name for a long time after her birth. "I didn't want to be the first guy screaming it out to the media," Ryan explained to "Today" in 2015. "Because as we know, little girls turn into teenage girls and little teenage girls sometimes scan through the archives and go, 'Why did you do that?'" The actors are also parents to Ines, 1.

RELATED: Blake Lively's style transformation