'The Real Housewives of New York City' cast get stuck on nightmare cruise, plus more news

Cruise to Colombia ends in fire, vomit and a boat rescue for 'Real Housewives' cast

Fun times! What sounded like a luxurious and fun cruise to Cartagena, Colombia, turned out to be a fiery nightmare for the "Real Housewives of New York City" cast, who recently embarked on a South American journey together. The New York Post reports their "cruise ship" turned out to be old, rickety and small -- and that was just the beginning of the voyage's problems. "Once they were ushered on board, the boat couldn't even move. The anchor got stuck, so the crew had to saw the anchor off before they could sail anywhere. When they got out to sea, the engine caught fire. It was a huge blaze and the crew was fighting to put it out. They didn't have a fire extinguisher nor did they speak English," said a source. When the boat hit some rough water, the insider said "seats and other things on board that weren't nailed down started flying about." It didn't help that the boat had only come stocked with two or three life jackets -- and at one point, the boat was starting to fill with water. The cast's response? General hysteria -- and some vomiting. "They all thought they were going to die and they were hysterical. Bethenny [Frankel], Ramona [Singer] and Dorinda [Medley] were soaked and screaming hysterically, Carole [Radziwill] and Tinsley [Mortimer] were literally throwing up from seasickness. They were far out to sea and they thought they were going down like the Titanic," said the source. A "passing boat" ultimately managed to get the ladies to safety. They have reportedly been offered counseling by Bravo , which issued a statement about the report to the Post. "The 'Real Housewives of New York City' cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water," said a rep in a statement. "Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation."

