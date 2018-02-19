On Sunday, Feb. 18, Fergie had the honor of singing the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the "A Little Work" singer, who performed a slow and bluesy rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner," brought on critics who mocked the unusual version of the song. At the event, which took place at Staples Center in downtown L.A., the camera captured confused looks from audience members, who seemed perplexed by Fergie's take on the Francis Scott Key-written song.

Getty Images

Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Roseanne Barr both shared their negative opinions about the performance, with the pregnant Kardashian tweeting, "This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?"

Barr on the other hand, compared Fergie's performance to her own disastrous National Anthem performance in 1990. "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey," she tweeted.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Barr shrieked the National Anthem at a Padres game on July 25, 1990, and went so far to grab her crotch during the performance. President George Bush called the performance "disgraceful."

Fergie decided to break her silence about the criticism and the performance (and the comparisons to Barr!), telling TMZ today, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."