Maddox Jolie-Pitt is growing up in a worldly way and in a physical way -- you won't believe what he looks like now!

The eldest child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is set to help his famous mother research and prepare for her latest movie, a Netflix film based on a tragic Cambodian holocaust in the 1970s. The Asian country is near and dear to Angie's heart because she adopted Maddox from a western Cambodian orphanage in 2002.

"I feel a deep connection to Cambodia. I want to respect its history and bring a film to the world that will not only show the hardships of war but the dignity and resilience of a people I deeply respect," she said in an interview with the Associated Press.

"As Maddox and I prepare the film we will be side by side learning about his country. He is turning 14 next week and this is a very important time for him to understand who he is," she said. "He is my son but he is also a son of Cambodia. This is the time for our family to understand all that that means to him and to us. My desire to tell this story in the most truthful and accurate way possible will be my tribute to the strength and dignity of all Cambodian people."

Maddox will join the set after school, she said, adding that he is already involved in her Cambodian foundation that promotes community development alongside conservation.

To see Maddox these days is astounding. No longer the joined-at-the-hip rabble-rouser with a big personality, Maddox is a calm-cool-and-collected teen.

When did this kid grow up!?

Earlier this month, Maddox was spotted after he and his family touched down in Los Angeles. As his father ushered the children though the sea of paparazzi, the faux hawk-wearing (and mature-looking) Maddox breezed through, seemingly unaffected by the foray. Donning a t-shirt under a leather jacket, Maddox was almost unrecognizable from how many remember him, as the little adorable kid who famously stuck his tongue out at photographers.