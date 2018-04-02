Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are calling it quits after almost nine years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement to People.com on April 2. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The breakup comes as a surprise as the duo -- who welcomed daughter Everly in London on May 30, 2013 -- had given little indication that there was trouble in their relationship.

On Dec. 4, 2017, Channing took to Instagram to gush about his "love" on the day after her 37th birthday.

"This creature is one more year beautiful," he captioned a sultry photo of the dancer-actress. "The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love."

There might have been some subtle signs that things were amiss between the former power couple, though.

For example, Channing hasn't appeared on Jenna's Instagram feed since last summer, when she posted a promotional photo of the actor with his "Logan Lucky" co-stars Riley Keough and Adam Driver, encouraging her followers to check out the crime comedy -- without mentioning her husband by name.

"Everyone check out @loganluckymovie this weekend! inspired by how everyone in this movie committed to creatively pushing boundaries and doing it their way. Aaaand it's damn good," she captioned the shot.

Jenna also took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to post a throwback video from her and Channing's 2016 appearance on "Lip Sync Battle."

Again, she shied away from mentioning her husband directly.

"Soooo for anyone wondering what was going on during my mind at this crazy moment go to @youtube for the BTS look now," she wrote in the caption.

The duo haven't attended a Hollywood event together since the Los Angeles premiere of "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend," which Channing executive produced, on Nov. 6, 2017.

And they haven't been photographed together since Dec. 1, a few days before Jenna's birthday, when they were caught on-camera touching down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Over the holidays, Jenna only shared photos of their daughter on social media. Channing was nowhere to be seen.

During several recent interviews, the dancer-actress indicated that there might be trouble in paradise.

In September 2017, she opened up to Wonderwall.com about sometimes feeling like a bad wife.

"The biggest thing I've learned is to put myself first sometimes -- to make my own self-care a priority," she said. "That was a huge lesson for me. That's something you have to learn."

"You don't normally do that as woman," she continued. "We give away too much energy. As a dancer and as an actress, you learn and train to give so much away when you're in performances that you don't nurture yourself. At some point, everyone burns the candle at both ends. I did that a few too many times, and then I was no good to anybody. I wasn't a good wife. I definitely was not a good mother. I was exhausted. So I've learned to do things to boost myself and to prepare for that so I can go through my busy life and feel better."

Then, during an interview for the March 2018 issue of Health magazine, the "World of Dance" host admitted that she and Channing were so busy, they'd resorted to scheduling quality time together.

"We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex," she said. "We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it's on the calendar. We've never done that -- it might actually be a good idea."

She also dished on the misconception that she and Channing had the perfect relationship.

"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life,' I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect," she said. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

"But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work," she continued. "Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."

Channing and Jenna first connected on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up." They got engaged in 2008 and tied the knot the following year.