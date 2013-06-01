Add Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to the list of hot Hollywood parents! The couple welcomed their first child together in London on Thursday, May 30, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. The bundle of joy's gender is not yet known.

PHOTOS: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Parenthood Prep

Tatum, 33, and Dewan-Tatum, 32, announced they were expecting their first child in December. The couple met on the set of Step Up in 2006, and tied the knot in July 2009.

Throughout the pregnancy, the parents-to-be maintained their busy work schedules. "We're going to actually have the baby in London while I'm shooting, and then there will be no downtime whatsoever after that," Tatum told Ryan Seacrest in an interview about filming Jupiter Ascending in the UK.

PHOTOS: Channing Tatum's hot body

Production of Tatum's new film is set to move to Chicago in July, and his wife will begin work on her fall Lifetime series, Witches of East End, in Vancouver around the same time.

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

"The baby will get top billing as far as priorities go," a source tells Us. "Channing is going to be the most adorable hands-on daddy ever and do whatever is necessary to make sure Jenna can balance it all."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum Welcome Baby!