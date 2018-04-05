Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split, plus more celeb love life updates for the first week of April 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with one of our favorite Hollywood power couples: On April 2, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced that they are calling it quits after almost nine years of marriage. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement to People.com. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy." Page Six reported that "spending more time apart because of the pressure of work" was to blame for the shocking split. "Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus Jenna is in pre-production for the movie, 'Berlin, I Love You,'" said a source. "Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together, despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify." The Page Six source also noted that the former couple disagreed on their views of the Hollywood lifestyle, which Jenna embraced but Channing shunned. On April 3, another Page Six source chimed in, alleging that the dancer-actress is "troubled" by Channing's success. "He was turning down jobs because of her, and they were fighting a lot," said the source. "He has been filming the 'Lego Movie' sequel and has at least four other acting projects in development, and that isn't even his focus. He's moving toward producing and directing." Added the insider, "Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple. This has been a long time coming. They fell out of love." The source also noted that the duo have been separated for months, with Jenna living in Beverly Hills and Channing "living like a dude at their ranch" in Ojai, California. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

