Paris Hilton is adamant that she and her fiance, Chris Zylka, don't need a prenuptial agreement before their wedding vows, but they're getting one anyway.

Smart move.

Chris reportedly has a net worth of $4 million; Paris is estimated to be worth $300 million.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The couple spoke to TMZ about the much-discussed paperwork, and Chris confirmed that the duo will have a prenup.

"Well, any gentleman that's about to marry a very wealthy and well-established businesswoman wouldn't be gentleman to bring up a prenup in the first place, so yes, of course we're going to have one," he said as the loved-up pair walked through the airport.

He added that the prenup was "something that was supposed to stay private, but it's ok."

Paris, though, said the conversation is all for naught.

"We don't need [a prenup] because we're going to be together forever," she told the cameraman. "We're together forever."

A recent report indicated the wedding is set for Nov. 11 in Beverly Hills.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The comments come a few days after Paris' aunt and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards said "hell yeah" when asked if the heiress and "The Leftovers" star should get a prenup.

A few days earlier, Kathy Hilton, Paris' mom told TMZ the idea of a prenup probably hasn't crossed her daughter's mind.

"I don't think she thinks like that," she said. "You don't go into a marriage thinking like that. She's not there to take anyone's money… You don't go into a marriage like that."