Paris Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards, doesn't think the heiress should tie the knot before she and her fiancé fill out some paperwork.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to a TMZ camera crew following dinner on Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked about Paris' engagement. Toward the end of the impromptu interview, Kyle was asked if she thinks Paris and Chris Zylka should get a prenuptial agreement.

"Hell yeah," Kyle said, not mincing words.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chris reportedly has a net worth of $4 million; Paris is estimated to be worth $300 million… make that $302 million, if you include her 20-carat engagement ring, the same one that she lost in a Miami nightclub last week.

On March 23, Paris went into a panic when she lost her $2 million ring while hanging out at a VIP table in a Miami nightclub.

"Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there," a source told Page Six. "Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons."

"There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people's feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down," the source continued. "It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger."

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Less than 24 hours after losing and reclaiming her ring, Paris told Page Six that losing the bauble was "literally one of the scariest moments of my life."

"I was devastated! I thought there was no way we were going to be able to find it with all of those people [in the venue,]" she said. "The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! Thank goodness I have amazing karma!"