Paris Hilton told Page Six Friday on how it was a "miracle" that she got her $2 million engagement ring back after losing it in a huge Miami club.

After confirming the whole ring drama that has been buzzing around online ever since the incident, she opened up to Page Six exclusively about what went down.

"It was literally one of the scariest moments of my life," she said, adding, "I was devastated! I thought there was no way we were going to be able to find it with all of those people [in the venue].

"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! Thank goodness I have amazing karma!"

Earlier on Friday Hilton's panic mode hit DEFCON 1 after her huge 20-carat ring from fiancé Chris Zylka, 32, flew off while she was partying it up on the dance floor in the early hours of Friday at the former soda factor RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood. Even scarier is that the gigantic club is nearly 50,00 square feet and can hold up to 7,000 people.

With an amazing turn of luck, after security scoured the VIP area, the "ice" was found in an ice bucket of all places, just two tables from where Hilton had been dancing.

"It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket," a witness told Page Six. "Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger."

"The Leftovers" actor proposed to Hilton, 37, in Aspen during the holidays, and they are reportedly planning to make it official by end of year.