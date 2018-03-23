Paris Hilton felt sheer panic after she lost her $2 million engagement ring while partying and dancing in a Miami nightclub early Friday morning.

The ring was eventually found a few tables away from where she was -- in an ice bucket.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The New York Post reported that the heiress was wearing her 20-carat ring while listening to DJ's Above & Beyond in the early morning hours of March 23. Once she noticed her ring missing, her fiance, Chris Zylka, and club security desperately scoured the area.

A panicking and distraught Paris looked on as the club was combed through. The ring was eventually found.

"Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off. She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there," a source told Page Six. "Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons."

"There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people's feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down," the source continued. "It was amazing that they managed to even see that huge diamond in an ice bucket. Paris cried with relief when it was safely back on her finger."

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The mad scramble caught the attention of the DJs, too, who tweeted Paris at 4 AM.

"@ParisHilton nice to meet you and glad you found your ring," Above & Beyond tweeted.

Chris proposed to Paris in Aspen in late December. The ring is estimated to be worth $2 million and it was reported to even have its own security team.

Diamonds Are Forever... ✨✨💎✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

"The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on," Paris told People magazine of her sparkler. "It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"