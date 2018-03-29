Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are headed for divorce, plus more celeb love life updates for late March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with one of Hollywood's most scandal-plagued couples: On March 27, People magazine reported that Kendra Wilkinson and her husband of nearly a decade, Hank Baskett, are headed for a breakup. "They've been having a really tough time especially over the last three to six months," a source close to the mother of two told the outlet of the couple, who've reportedly stopped wearing their wedding rings. "She's always been someone who wanted to be fully committed, married forever, and was definitely an 'I'll never get a divorce' kind of girl, but she really lost trust in her marriage and she's realized there's no turning back," continued the source, who added that Kendra "is just not happy" and "hasn't been able to trust" Hank, with whom she bickers "all the time." The duo, who previously weathered a cheating scandal, reportedly grew apart while the former "Girl Next Door" star was away from their California home working on a live show in Las Vegas. "They've grown further and further apart especially while she was in Vegas. He would come to visit her and she went back home about once a week, but it was really hard on them," said People's source. "They're still talking, but it's mostly for the kids. It's really important to both of them that they don't traumatize the kids," continued the insider. "They're going to try their best to have a graceful separation." An E! source echoed that the "Kendra on Top" stars have been "having many arguments lately" and "haven't been able to compromise on their disagreements." Said the E! insider, "Kendra and Hank have been having problems for years, but things have been at an all-time low recently. Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

