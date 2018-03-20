On Feb. 13, "Scandal" actor Columbus Short began a one-year jail sentence for assault. After just 34 days behind bars, he's been released.

WireImage

Jail documents obtained by TMZ said he was released on March 19 from Los Angeles County Jail. A reason for the incredibly early release date was not given, but the site reported that overcrowding was the likely culprit.

The actor pleaded no contest to a charge of hitting his wife last November. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. However, Columbus was already on probation for his involvement in a 2014 bar fight. A judge ruled that he clearly violated his probation with the domestic violence case, hence the one-year sentence.

Invision/AP

Columbus has had a decent-sized rap sheet over the years. In June 2016, a judge sentenced him to 30 days behind bars after he positive for cocaine and marijuana and failed to complete any of his court-mandated community service.