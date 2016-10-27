The most expensive celebrity weddings

Before Kim Kardashian became Mrs. West, she was, for a brief time, Mrs. Humphries. The reality star's extravagant nuptials to NBA star Kris Humphries took place in August 2011 and cost an estimated $10 million. The reason for the hefty price tag? Flower arrangements were upwards of $2 million and her wedding band was $200,000, though the cake was a relative bargain at $20,000. But money doesn't buy happiness, and after 72 days, they called it quits. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of the most expensive weddings in Hollywood history. Keep reading to relive the magic...

