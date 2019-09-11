Celebs who've dated people from Bachelor Nation

Want to date a celebrity? Maybe you should apply to be on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"! Members of Bachelor Nation have been known to link up with other celebrities both inside and outside the world of reality television, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up all of these pairings... Starting with Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. The "Modern Family" star spotted Wells while he was competing on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette." Getting sent home ended up being the best thing that happened to his love life, because the actress and the reality TV contestant ended up sharing some flirty comments on Twitter in 2017, which led to Wells sliding into Sarah's DMs... and soon enough, they'd started dating! Wells proposed in July 2019. Keep reading to check out more stars who've handed out roses to members of Bachelor Nation!

