Something is going on between Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall, and they aren't denying it!

@nickviall / Instagram

Rachel Bilson and pal Jaime King hit the red carpet of the Freeze HD Gala on Saturday, where King dished about what her pal is looking for in a man.

"I'm way protective of her. I want someone that loves her, adores her [and] cherishes her," the model-turned-actress told Us Weekly. "Someone that is funny, brilliant and smart. Someone who is enthusiastic, an extrovert but also a domestic because she likes to stay at home, someone that really understands what she loves and supports her with the kind of loyalty that she supports others."

The interviewer then asked Bilson about her rumored romance with the former "Bachelor" star. Instead of denying anything was going on, she plead the 5th. "I don't want to talk about it," she playfully responded, with King chiming in: "That's private; we'll keep that private, for now."

The two first sparked romance rumors in July, when the former "OC" star appeared on his "Viall Files" podcast. Since then, the two have been flirty on social media.

While Viall was at a different event on Saturday night, he was one of the first to comment on her Instagram post from the red carpet. "We are both at fundraisers tonight ... cute," he wrote.

When interviewed by the magazine at his event, he also played coy.

"I'm not really defining my relationships right now but she's definitely a friend and she's great and I always enjoy spending time with Rachel," he said at the 10th Annual Thirst Gala on Saturday. Then, he added that he's looking for someone "with a great heart" and who would put up with him.

"In all seriousness, I think I'm eager to meet someone but not in a rush to do it just because," he continued. "You don't have to rush to figure out the rest of your life."