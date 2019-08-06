So nice, they did it twice!

Model Gigi Hadid and "The Bachelor" star Tyler Cameron were spotted out together in New York City for the second night in a row, E! News and ETonline report.

The blonde beauty, 24, and the Florida-based contractor/part-time model, 26 -- who ended the recent season of the ABC dating show as former beauty queen Hannah Brown's runner-up -- were first spotted together at Dumbo House, a Soho House members club in Brooklyn, on the evening of June 4 weeks after fans realized they'd started following one another on Instagram.

After having drinks at the private hotspot, Page Six reported, Tyler joined Gigi at her Manhattan apartment where he stayed until at least 2 a.m.

The next night on June 5, the stunners and some friends headed to Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City to knock down some pins, an eyewitness told E! News. ETonline confirmed the sighting. "Gigi and Tyler went on another date Monday night," a source close to Gigi told ET. "The two went bowling and Gigi and Tyler were very flirty and kept laughing."

Gigi (who split from British pop star Zayn Malik again earlier this year) and Tyler (who just had a sleepover at now-single Hannah's Los Angeles apartment a few days before he was spotted with Gigi in NYC) "had a great time and things are going really well," the source added. "They were constantly talking and romantically touching one another and just having fun."

Photos later emerged of Gigi running to a friend's apartment after she left the bowling alley wearing a white long-sleeved crop top and bright blue biker shorts with sneakers.

According to E! News, there's an undeniable spark between Gigi and Tyler. "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation," an insider told the outlet. "They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other." They even have a "few mutual friends" because of their work in the modeling industry, the insider added.

As for Hannah? While Tyler and Gigi were in Manhattan, she was in Los Angeles for ABC's Television Critics Association summer press tour doing more interviews in the wake of last week's dramatic "The Bachelorette" finale -- which revealed she'd made the big decision to dump winner Jed Wyatt, 25, after accepting his marriage proposal after learning he was in a serious romance when he went on the show and hadn't been as truthful with her about his past as she felt he should have been.

She made headlines when she asked out Tyler, her runner-up, for a drink on the finale. They got together a few days later, which is when Tyler was photographed leaving Hannah's place after a night in together. Hannah, 24, admitted to "Entertainment Tonight" that she still cares about Tyler though she made it clear he's doing nothing wrong by hanging with Gigi. "I have feelings, but I'm also single and he's single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," Hannah said.

As for who will be the next star of "The Bachelor"? Don't bet on Tyler, franchise host Chris Harrison told ET. "[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," he said on Aug. 5.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Chris added. "It's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

According to a new report from TMZ, Tyler's not completely out of the running as far as "The Bachelor" producers are concerned. He's simply "a distant third." So who are the show's first two choices for the next lead? Hannah's former suitors Mike Johnson and Peter Weber, whom TMZ reports are "dead even" in terms of the race to land the lead on Season 24, which starts shooting later this year.