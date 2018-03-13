Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up after more than two years together.

The singer confirmed the news on Twitter on March 13.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," he wrote. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ."

His confirmation followed a report in The Sun that the duo split earlier this month.

"Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they've grown apart, having been together for a long time. They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship," a source told the British tabloid. "This is definitely the end for now, but this isn't a bitter split and they both have respect for each other."

Still, this may not be curtains for good for Zayn, 25, and Gigi, 22.

"It's a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future," the source added, "but for now that's not where their heads are at."

On Tuesday, Malik posted shirtless pic on Instagram with an eyebrow-raising caption: "When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don't hit you in the ******g face."

The split news comes two months after Gigi gushed about her man on Instagram on his birthday.

"Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday. Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I'm proud to be by your side x," she captioned a series of videos and images.

On Gigi's birthday last year, the singer called the model his "everything."

Gigi and Zayn first began dating in November 2015. They had a few hiccups but seemed fully in love. Over the years, there were even rumors that they had gotten engaged after Zayn debuted a tattoo of the word "love" on his right knuckles. At the same time, Gigi was spotted wearing a ring on that ever-so-telling finger.