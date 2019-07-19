Sarah Hyland is clapping back at an online troll who called her "obnoxious" over a social media post centered on her gorgeous engagement ring.

On Friday, the newly-engaged "Modern Family" star posted a video that continuously showed her new bling.

"Blinded by the [sun] or the [ring]? #wouldyoulikesomeapple," she wrote alongside the video of her and her fiance Wells Adams shielding their eyes and catching some rays.

"This is a video of us talking about how sunny it is," Sarah said while zooming in on her new bauble. Wells said, "The sun is shining."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The video didn't sit well with one of Sarah's Instagram followers, who commented, "Most obnoxious engaged dips--t award goes to you!!!!"

Sarah came after the commenter with a takedown of her own.

"Omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!!!" she wrote. "How'd you know??"

Of course, not all of the comments were critical — in fact, far from it.

"DIS ROCK. MY ROCK!," Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, wrote.

Actress Ashley Newbrough wrote, "I don't know but you just scratched my screen with that thing! 😍"

January Images/REX/Shutterstock

On July 16, Sarah and Wells announced on social media that they had gotten engaged in Fiji.

Afterward, Wells spoke about the engagement on his podcast, Your Favorite Things, saying Sarah knew a proposal was imminent. While Wells is certainly happy to be engaged, he's also thrilled to no longer lug that ring around.

"Guys, for the most part, are not used to having expensive pieces of jewelry around them," he said. "So, it freaks us out just in general. Also, for me, we were traveling across the ocean, so that's even more stress of like, 'What happens if someone steals my bag or something?' Everyone is like, 'Are you so happy?' And I was so happy but I'm also so happy I'm not in charge of that very nice ring. There's too much pressure!"