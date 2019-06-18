Country singer Chris Lane has found his happily ever after in "The Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell -- the two are engaged.

On Tuesday, the singer released a music video on Youtube for his new song "Big, Big Plans," which he calls a "video for Lauren." In the video, Chris opens by saying he's going to let everyone hear a song he wrote for his lady love. Based on the lyrics, it soon became evident that he was going to propose, and he did just that at the end of the song.

The end of the heartwarming video shows Chris dropping to one knee and popping the question.

"Baby, you're the best thing that's ever happened to me," he told an emotional Lauren. "I have to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

People magazine said Chris proposed in the backyard of her family's Oregon home on Sunday with a 3.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond ring.

"Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the 'Yes,' I've never been that nervous," he told People magazine. "When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said 'yes' and the nerves just lifted! It's an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love."

Lauren told the mag she realized he was going to pop the question when she started digesting the lyrics.

"Chris is the most thoughtful person," she said. "He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment."

The "Take Back Home Girl" singer and Lauren began dating last fall and made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Awards in November. They followed that up with an appearance together at the 2018 Country Music Awards.

"She's the first date that I've ever brought to any award show," Chris told E! News at the time. "She's an amazing girl, no doubt about it."

Lauren was previously engaged, as she and Ben Higgins got engaged on the season 20 finale of "The Bachelor" in March 2016. They split a little over a year later.