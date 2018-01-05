'The Bachelorette' stars: Where are they now?

Can you believe it's been 15 years since "The Bachelorette" hit our television screens? Since then, we've been waiting patiently for season after season, watching the ladies have much more luck at love than the gentlemen over on "The Bachelor." In honor of the 15th anniversary of the first season debuting back on Jan. 8, 2003, Wonderwall.com found out what all the stars of the hit series are up to now. First up, Trista Rehn: The former Miami Heat cheerleader and physical therapist found love with fireman Ryan Sutter on that very first season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003.

