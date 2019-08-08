Gigi Hadid caught up in love triangle with 'The Bachelorette' couple, plus more celeb love life news for early August 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early August 2019, starting with a love triangle between a supermodel and two reality TV stars... After revealing on the live finale of Season 15 of "The Bachelorette" on July 30 that she and Jed Wyatt called off their engagement and ended their relationship back in June, Hannah Brown memorably asked runner-up Tyler Cameron if he'd like to get a drink sometime to "see where we're at" in terms of rekindling their romantic relationship. Two nights later, the pair had a sleepover at Hannah's apartment in Los Angeles. According to an E! News source, the male model arrived around 9 p.m. and left after 10 a.m. "She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together," said the spy. In the days that followed, Hannah denied to multiple media outlets that she and Tyler did anything more than catch up over a few drinks. She told People magazine, for example, that she and Tyler "talked everything out" and "had a great time" together. "The feelings I have for Tyler didn't go away," she said, adding that "there is a lot to figure out" between them but that she's "not rushing back into a relationship." She went on to say that she's "not really sure where things stand" with him but that "dating is too strong of a word." She added that as far as men are concerned, she's keeping her options open -- and focusing on herself. She told "Extra," meanwhile, that she's "more concerned about my future and the opportunities that I have as a single woman." She then teased that she'll be appearing on "Bachelor in Paradise." (She also refused to say whether or not she thinks Tyler is a good candidate to star on the next season of "The Bachelor" and reiterated that she wants to "move on" from the drama with Jed.) She told "Entertainment Tonight" that even though she's not focusing on dating right now, she's open to "going to have a drink again with somebody else" and that Tyler is free to "keep his options open." And boy did he…

