Wendy Williams has sparked new drama with estranged husband Kevin Hunter following her latest comments about the breakdown of their marriage.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old talk show host defended her decision to spend time with 27-year-old convicted felon-turned-fashion designer Marc Tomblin two months after she filed to divorce Kevin, 46. Wendy told TMZ that in the wake of Kevin's devastating cheating scandal, she feels she deserves to have a little "no-strings-attached fun."

"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I'm living my life," Wendy told TMZ.

Sources close to Kevin -- who until the split served as Wendy's manager and an executive producer on her TV show -- have now hit back, telling TMZ that Kevin never kept Wendy "pent up at home" during their 22-year marriage because, as TMZ writes, "she was too lazy to give a damn" and rarely wanted to go to red carpet events or spend time on things outside of her popular talk show.

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

According to TMZ, "The way Kevin sees it... Wendy orchestrated her schedule and chose, primarily, to do her talk show and go home." (The exes have a son, 18-year-old Kevin Jr.)

A source close to Wendy, however, tells TMZ that claims from Kevin's side should not be believed and that Kevin was "extremely controlling and sneaky" when they were married. "Nothing he says is the truth," the source close to Wendy added.

Sources close to Kevin also told TMZ that he's upset that Wendy said the woman Kevin had a baby with was his mistress of 15 years (massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34, gave birth to a baby believed to be Kevin's in early 2019) because he didn't meet her until 2008.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

Kevin, apparently, feels the four-year difference in the length of his alleged infidelity is a "gross exaggeration," TMZ writes. Kevin did not, however, deny that during his marriage to Wendy, he had a lengthy affair that resulted in the birth of a child with another woman.

One thing Kevin and Wendy can both agree on? That she would want to have some casual fun in her love life following their split. According to TMZ, Kevin isn't jealous that Wendy is spending time going to dinner and hanging out with a new younger man -- that, he gets.