Wendy Williams is not here for your judgement.

The 54-year-old talk show host -- who in April filed to divorce her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, amid a heartbreaking cheating scandal -- has been spending time with a much younger man in recent days.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

On June 11 -- one day after she posted an Instagram photo of herself holding hands with mystery man -- DailyMail.com identified him as 27-year-old convicted felon Marc Tomblin, a Los Angeles-based fashion designer.

DailyMail.com reported that Marc served two and a half years behind bars following a 2013 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in North Carolina. TMZ reported that Marc was one of three people who robbed a man at gunpoint and was sentenced to 15-30 months for his crimes, to which he pleaded guilty.

TMZ also spoke to Wendy -- who reportedly only met Marc on June 8 while she was in L.A., where she partied with pal Blac Chyna during Pride Month celebrations -- and she made it clear she already knew about his criminal past and that people didn't need to worry about her.

"I'm not stupid!" Wendy told TMZ, revealing that Marc came clean about his past and that her assistant also informed her about his background. "I am a 54-year-old grown a-- woman. I know what I'm doing."

And that, she explained, is simply having some fun in the wake of her brutal split from her husband, who allegedly had a child earlier this year with a woman who's been described in media reports as his longtime mistress, massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34.

"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I'm living my life," Wendy told TMZ. She described what's going on with Marc as "no-strings-attached fun." Said Wendy: "He is lovely, but let me make it clear... I don't have a boyfriend."

On June 10, Wendy posted a pic on Instagram in which she could be seen holding a man's hand while looking out over a pool. "Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You've won me over! I'll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife," she captioned the shot.

TMZ reports that Wendy flew back to New York the morning of June 10 and brought Marc with her. On June 11, they were photographed shopping and hitting an ATM machine. Wendy quipped to TMZ that she thought, "Oh my God, if cameras are there it will be, 'There she is, giving him money.'"

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

TMZ caught Wendy and Marc heading to dinner at Nobu in Manhattan on the evening of June 11 and asked her how she feels about being told who she should and shouldn't date. "I do what I want," she said as she headed inside while holding Marc's hand.

Wendy also told TMZ how she and Marc first sparked, explaining that she was craving barbecue potato chips and orange soda one night, and, as TMZ writes, "he knew where to score both."