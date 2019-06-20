Why Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly split, plus more celebrity love life updates for mid-June 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-June 2019, starting with this rumored split... It might be over for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin after more than a year and a half of dating. On June 15, Britain's Sun tabloid reported that the Coldplay frontman was telling friends he was single again following a May breakup with the actress. Neither star has publicly commented on the rumor, but a day later on June 16, Britain's Sunday Express claimed that the pair decided to call it quits because they "could not have been further apart," said a source, on the issue of settling down and starting a family (Chris is already a dad of two with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow). "Chris made it clear he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota's career has really taken off and that's the last thing she wanted to think about right away," added the source. "It got to the point, last month, where a light seemed to flick on in both their heads and they realized they were pulling in completely opposite directions -- so they decided to call it a day."

