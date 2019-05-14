Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's engagement party: Details
Three months after confirming their engagement, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney celebrated their betrothal with a party for family and friends in New York City.
Page Six reports that the Oscar winner and the art gallery director, who went public with their romance in June 2018, celebrated with a dinner party at Brooklyn's River Café Restaurant on May 11.
The couple, who rented the entire property for the occasion, hosted loved ones including fellow Oscar-winner Emma Stone. "It was fabulous!" a source told the New York Post's gossip column, adding, "There were tables set up everywhere -- the dining room, the terrace room and the outdoor patio."
Among the eats? Passed hors d'oeuvres and Mandarin duck, Page Six added.
J-Law wore a beautiful blush pink silk crinkle L. Wells Bridal dress with a silk crepe de chine lining in a style called the Juliana that retails for $2,300. According to Page Six Style, Jen has a family connection to her engagement party dress designer, Lauren Wells: They're cousins.
Us Weekly reported that Jen accessorized with Casadei shoes, a Roger Vivier purse and Fred Leighton jewels. Cooke wore a blue suit.
Her stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a photo of the actress in the beautiful gown, captioning it, "Here she comes! We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all."
Makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi shared the same pic on Instagram, adding the caption, "YES!!! What a joy to be part of this magic moment!! 💘."
Other outlets, including People and DailyMail.com, which has photos of the couple all dressed up, reported that the their engagement party took place on May 12.
