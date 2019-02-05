Jennifer Lawrence is engaged, according to a new report which claims she is sharing the news with "those closest to her."

The New York Post broke the engagement news Tuesday a few hours after Page Six said Jen was spotted wearing a "massive ring" at dinner with her beau, Cooke Maroney. Naturally, the ring sparked engagement rumors.

According to Page Six's report, J. Law and Cooke had dinner at Raoul's in New York City and everyone, it seems, couldn't help but notice her new bauble.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

"It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable," a source said. "They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

The 28-year-old "Hunger Games" star began dating the 33-year-old New York City art gallery director last summer after being introduced by J.Law's BFF, Laura Simpson. Jen and Cooke's romance has stayed fairly low key, aside from a smooch-filled outing at a hockey game last November.

"Things between them are very serious," a source told Us Weekly. " They definitely appear to be in it for the long hall."

Best Image / BACKGRID

When contacted by Page Six, J.Law's rep would not confirm the engagement.