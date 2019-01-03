Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are 'in it for the long haul,' plus more news

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly moved in with Cooke Maroney

For months, it's been pretty clear to anyone in Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, that the two are deeply smitten, as evidenced by their smooch and cuddle-filled attendance at an NHL game in November and an abundance of similarly PDA-packed strolls around the Big Apple. Now, an insider tells Us Weekly the lovebirds are living together. "Things between them are very serious," says the insider. " They definitely appear to be in it for the long hall." J.Law, 28, had reportedly been dating the 33-year-old art gallery director for a few weeks as of June, when news of their romance first surfaced. An art history expert with degrees from Middlebury College and NYU, Cooke is the director of the Gladstone gallery, where he represents art world stars including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, and Matthew Barney, according to Us. Jennifer was previously involved with her "Mother!" director, Darren Aronofsky, for nearly a year before they called it quits, having decided to be friends instead.

