Taylor Swift is being sued by a man who claims she stole his company's name for her popular social media app, The Swift Life.

Patrick Lloyd Yves Bénot says he's the owner and sole employee of a small company called SwiftLife, which does computer consulting services in New York. According to court documents obtained by both TMZ and The Blast, Patrick says SwiftLife Computer Services has been around for 11 years, and he claims he trademarked the name SwiftLife in 2008.

In 2017, Taylor launched her app, The Swift Life, to much fanfare. He now claims that her app infringes on his business and has caused a ton of confusion. In court records he says he has an email called help@swiftlife.com, and her fans have been flooding his inbox with questions about the app.

He also says that his company used to be near the top of Google when you searched for "SwiftLife," but his company has been moved further down the list ever since her app.

Patrick, who says her team never contacted him about using the name, argues that Taylor and her people have trademarked many, many things, so they know how important proprietary rights are.

He is suing for trademark infringement and is seeking unspecified damages.