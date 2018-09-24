Kaley Cuoco is heartbroken over 'Big Bang Theory' cancelation, plus more news

Kaley Cuoco recalls the 'Big Bang Theory' cast's tearful reaction to cancelation news

If it were up to Kaley Cuoco, she'd continue playing Penny on "Big Bang Theory" for a couple more decades. The show is slated to end in 2019 and as Kaley told "Extra" on Sunday, Sept. 23, she was grief stricken when she found out. "It's broken my heart," Kaley admitted (via Page Six). "I am so sad that it's ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years." When her castmates heard about the decision to end the series, Kaley said some actors hoped the whole thing was a prank. "I was bad, but everyone was crying," she said. "I think we were all hoping for a giant 'bazinga!'" Looking ahead, she added that she hopes to work with the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, again in the future. It's unclear what exactly triggered the move to wrap up the show, which premiered back in 2007. But sources have told Entertainment Weekly it was tied to Jim Parsons' interest in pursuing other projects. He has not commented on the rumors.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco through the years