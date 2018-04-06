Kate Hudson is expecting! The actress took to Instagram on April 6 to reveal her big announcement, telling the world she's having a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

"SURPRISE!!!" Kate wrote alongside the adorable video showing the gender reveal by popping giant black balloons.

The star went on to explain her absence on social media, sharing that this pregnancy has been her toughest one yet.

"If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children." Kate explained, adding that social media itself was sometimes a source of her sickness: "Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap."

Kate continued that she can no longer hide the exciting news, writing, "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!"

Future baby daddy Danny, a former singer and guitarist of the band Chief, has been dating Kate since December 2016 -- but the couple have known each other much longer!

"We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother," the actress told the hosts of "The Talk" back in December 2017, "In terms of family, I've known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful."

Kate gave fans a hint of this big news recently opening up to "The Times" in late March 2018, sharing if she was open to having kids with Danny.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," just a few weeks before revealing this news on social media. "We'll see how many Danny wants."