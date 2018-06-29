Celebs expecting babies

Few things are as exciting as welcoming a new member to your family. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at which celebs are expecting babies in 2018... starting with Hilary Duff, who's pregnant with her second child! The actress-singer and her boyfriend, producer Matthew Koma, announced the news on Instagram on June 8. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀," Hilary captioned a photo of them embracing, her small baby bump on display. Matthew captioned the same photo, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins." Hilary has a 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, from her first marriage.

RELATED: The most famous celebrity the year you were born