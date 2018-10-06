Jamie Dornan and wife expecting third child
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, are expecting their third child together, according to a report out of Northern Ireland.
A source told Belfast Live, "Jamie and Amelia have another baby on the way."
There had been speculation that the duo was expecting after Amelia was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump in August.
The couple is fiercely private when it comes to their personal lives. They already share daughters Dulcie, 5, and Elva, 2.
"The madness of getting two tiny people ready for school and nursery every morning is all the fitness you need in a day. When I'm at home, all I am is a husband and father and that is all encompassing," he told the Irish Sun. "It's the role I take most seriously in life. I love what I do for a living and you can go on meaningful journeys and give a lot of your soul to things - sometimes it touches people in a nice way and sometimes, it's purely entertainment, job to job.
"But essentially, it's a job to me. Real life is at home, in the countryside, a couple of hours outside London," he said.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago Romance rumors hit Brad Pitt, plus more news