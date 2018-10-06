"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, are expecting their third child together, according to a report out of Northern Ireland.

A source told Belfast Live, "Jamie and Amelia have another baby on the way."

Danny Martindale/REX/Shutterstock

There had been speculation that the duo was expecting after Amelia was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump in August.

The couple is fiercely private when it comes to their personal lives. They already share daughters Dulcie, 5, and Elva, 2.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"The madness of getting two tiny people ready for school and nursery every morning is all the fitness you need in a day. When I'm at home, all I am is a husband and father and that is all encompassing," he told the Irish Sun. "It's the role I take most seriously in life. I love what I do for a living and you can go on meaningful journeys and give a lot of your soul to things - sometimes it touches people in a nice way and sometimes, it's purely entertainment, job to job.

"But essentially, it's a job to me. Real life is at home, in the countryside, a couple of hours outside London," he said.