"Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten is expecting her first child.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The singer announced the news on Instagram on July 25, sharing an image of her growing baby bump.

"This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant!!," she wrote. "I can't believe I'm finally typing these words - I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can't worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart.

"The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It's a total miracle that I'm growing a human and my husband and I couldn't be more thrilled."

In the image, Rachel dons an unbuttoned white shirt. Her jeans are also unbuttoned, as to not put pressure on her belly.

In her lengthy announcement, Rachel said her pregnancy hasn't been easy.

"I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the 'perfect blessed journey' of pregnancy," she said. "I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I'd seem ungrateful somehow when I'm actually crazy full of gratitude - I'm just HUMAN."

She continued, "Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know? We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it's normal! So anyway, that's where I'm at my loves. With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I haven't even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn."

Berliner Alex J./action press/REX/Shutterstock

In signing off on her Instagram, Rachel humorously said she was "totally happy, exhausted, not so nauseous."