Stars who had babies in 2018

It's baby time! See which stars expanded their families this year, starting with this British star... On March 6, Elizabeth Hurley revealed that ex Hugh Grant had welcomed his fifth child -- and third with girlfriend Anna Eberstein -- a week earlier. While gushing to E! News about how her friendship with Hugh has endured for more than 30 years, Elizabeth said, "You know, he's now a father of five, he has five kids and he's a great dad. Yeah, he will remain my best friend for life." She elaborated two days later during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." "Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person," Elizabeth quipped. "It's improved him. He's gone up the scale." Hugh also has two kids with ex Tinglan Hong. Keep reading for more babies born in 2018...

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2018