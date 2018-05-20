Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced their newborn son's name on social media on May 20.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

The model and the musician named their little guy Miles Theodore Stephens. (Stephens is John's real and legal last name.)

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" Chrissy captioned an Instagram photo of the adorable newborn.

Chrissy announced her second child's birth on May 16, writing, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" She complemented the message with baby bottle and clapping-hand emojis.

Just a few hours before the birth, she tweeted, "Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let's do thisssssss."

On May 18, Chrissy re-emerged on social media to respond to a fan who asked if her son looks like big sister Luna, 2.

"Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love," Chrissy tweeted.

A day later, she tweeted a NSFW message informing fans that this delivery had been easier on her body than Luna's birth had been. "I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to ..." she tweeted in part, adding, "Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0."

Chrissy, 32, and John, 39, announced her second pregnancy -- Miles was conceived via IFV, just as Luna was -- in November 2017.

Earlier in the year, she hinted they would have a boy next. "I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah," she said. She confirmed his gender after the 2018 Grammys.

In January, Chrissy told the "Today" show that she was thrilled to be having a boy the second time around. "I'm so excited," Chrissy explained to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "Luna is such a daddy's girl and they say that boys just love their mamas, so I'm already kind of thinking about how much I'm not going to like his girlfriends!"